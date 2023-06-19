Philadelphia Police are investigating a crash that left two kids, and seven adults injured near a SEPTA Bus stop in North Philadelphia.

On Sunday at 11:08 p.m. a 2010 Ford was traveling westbound on Erie Avenue when it ran through a red light and struck a 2005 Ford which was traveling southbound on Broad Street.

The 2010 Ford then landed on the sidewalk where it hit two pedestrians and knocked down a traffic light on the 1400 block of Erie Avenue.

The 29-year-old driver of the 2010 Ford and was transported to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries. No additional passengers were inside the car.

The 33-year-old driver of the 2005 Ford was taken to Temple University hospital with minor injuries. The vehicle was also carrying a 22-year-old female, 17-year-old female, 6-year-old girl, and 5-year-old boy. All passengers sustained minor injuries.

The 52-year-old male pedestrian who was struck by the 2010 Ford was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The 47-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Temple University where he is being treated for minor injuries.

Philadelphia Police say this incident is being investigated by the Crash Investigation Division.