A New Jersey Church Community is waking up devastated to the news that their beloved church burned down overnight.

Over 150 firefighters from various municipalities worked through the night trying to battle the flames that ultimately destroyed the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township, New Jersey.

Authorities told PHL17 that the fire began yesterday at around 6p.m. Firefighters from all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania battled the blazes for over 8 hours, trying to pour as much water as they could on the flames. PHL17’s Alex Butler told us that the biggest problem was that there are no hydrants near the church, so trucks had to deliver water to the scene.

Even this morning as PHL17’s Alex Butler was live on scene reporting, firefighters were still battling hotspots and putting out small flames.

When asked about how he felt about the church burning down so close to Easter, Lead Pastor Russell Hodgins told us “It’s difficult, I can’t say that it’s not, but Easter is the time of rebirth and we’re going to look at this as a time for rebirth even for the church. ”

The Fountain of Life Center will resume their regular Sunday services in the REC center, which remained unscathed through the flames.

No injuries were reported and the adjoining K-12 school remained unharmed.

Throughout the interview Pastor Hodgins remained positive with a smile on his face saying, “our faith is strong… we will come together and we’ll build again and we will be stronger than ever.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but authorities believe the fire originated in the sanctuary of the church.