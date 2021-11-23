“8-8” Jason Garrett fired after players grew frustrated with play calling

New York (WPHL)– The New York Giants have fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett with 7 games left in the season, the team announced Tuesday.

The move comes following an embarrassing 30-10 loss Monday night against the defending champs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Sources close to the team say, players grew frustrated with Garret play calling. The Giants offense were ranked 23rd through 10 games this season.

Garrett was the head coach for the Dallas Cowboys and their he gained the nickname “8-8” because that will be the team record at the end of the year.