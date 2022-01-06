Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a person who shot and killed a man in North Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of West Allegheny Street just after 12:00 pm.

According to police, a 77-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown gunman. Police say medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Also, in North Philadelphia, police say a man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times throughout his body.

It happened just before 3 pm on the 1400 block of West Cumberland Street.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in his thigh, buttocks, ankle, abdomen, and lower back twice. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by ambulance and where he was placed in critical condition, police say.

No arrests have been made in either case.