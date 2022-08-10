Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on July 30, 2022.

Police say 77-year-old Kenneth Latham was last seen leaving his home on the 7400 block of Georgian Road around 7:00 am. He may be in the Center City area or near 1500 Chestnut Street.

Latham walks with a cane was last seen wearing a white polo shirt and light blue jeans, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Latham.