Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police announced Sunday that Cobbs Creek’s missing woman had been located.

Police say 77-year-old Mildred Shaw went missing on Sunday around 6:45 am, leaving her granddaughter’s residence on the 1400 block of South Patton Street.

Shaw was last seen wearing a green visor cap with a blue headscarf, a black jacket with a blue-collar, black and red flower pajamas, and grey Croc style shoes. She was also seen carrying a grey tote bag.

Shaw has returned to her home on the 6000 block of Walton Street

Police want to thank the public for spreading the word to find Ford.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

