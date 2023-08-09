Philadelphia, Pa (WPHL)– The Philadelphia 76ers have just announced new plans regarding the design of the highly-talked about 76 Place area at Market East.

The new plans unveiled a $250 million mixed-income housing building, and other design enhancements. This announcement comes after a recent studies showed that the new arena would generate over $1B in tax revenue for the city, state, and School District of Philadelphia.

“Our goal is to deliver a new privately funded arena that makes a positive and lasting impact on our city by promoting inclusive community development that will generate more than 10,000 local jobs, more than $1B in new tax revenues for the city, state and School District of Philadelphia, and be a catalyst for the revitalization of East Market Street. We are excited to share the latest conceptual renderings of the project, inspired by community feedback and studying the best aspects from 28 of 30 NBA teams with existing downtown arenas.” said David Adelman, chairman of 76 DevCo.

The newly proposed $250 million mixed-income residential building will sit on top of the arena. Along with this proposed building, the Sixers announced that they will raising the arena floor to be above street level, to combat some of the community’s concerns for the impact of SEPTA’s Jefferson Station.

The new plans also show renderings of 76 Place which highlight a glass façade, which is promised to promote a connection between the inside and outside of the Fashion District Mall. The 76 Place also promises to use sustainability at all levels, including design, construction, operations, community impact and fan engagement.