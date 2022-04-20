Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 214.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The 76ers won the last matchup 112-97 on April 18 led by 31 points from Joel Embiid, while OG Anunoby scored 26 points for the Raptors.

The Raptors have gone 10-6 against division opponents. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 8.5 boards.

The 76ers are 6-10 against the rest of the division. Philadelphia has a 6-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Raptors, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Siakam is shooting 48.7% and averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Georges Niang averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the 76ers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Embiid is shooting 56.0% and averaging 33.9 points over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 6-4, averaging 110.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

76ers: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 41.3 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (foot), Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (illness).

76ers: Charles Bassey: day to day (shoulder).