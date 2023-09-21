The 76er’s are known for some of the best basketball players in the world, but behind all those amazing players, are the coaches who make the players what they are.

We had the pleasure of talking to Ben Kenyon, 76er’s Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, about his new book “Climb: 14 Proven Steps for Emerging Leaders to Grow and Achieve.”, and how he hopes to inspire others. Watch the full interview above.

Ben will be hosting a book launch and signing at 6 p.m. at the Fitler Club on 2400 Market Street. Sixers player, Tyrese Maxey, will also be at the event.

You can buy a copy of the book and find more information about Ben, here.