Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Saturday.

According to police, a 76-year-old Rupert Robinson is from the 100 block of N. 60th Street and last seen at approximately 5:30 pm.

Robinson was last seen wearing a Philadelphia Eagles hat and jacket. Police say he be in the area of 5200 Lancaster Avenue.

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 if you have information on the whereabouts of Robinson.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

