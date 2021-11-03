76 percent vote to decriminalize marijuana

On Election Day, Philadelphians got the chance to vote on a ballot question asking decision makers in Harrisburg to create a recreational marijuana industry. Philadelphia voters approved a referendum on marijuana legalization as a growing number of state senators and representatives are stepping up their push to get the reform enacted across Pennsylvania.

Preliminary results on Tuesday evening showed the proposal leading by a 73 percent to 27 percent margin, with 90 percent of electoral divisions in the city reporting.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that all children ages 5 through 11 get a low-dose COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech.

There has been no incidents of illness or allergic reaction from children. Parents will not need a doctor’s order to get a vaccine, Zients said, though parents with questions may want to discuss the vaccine with a trusted health provider.