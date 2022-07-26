Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help finding two men who beat and carjacked a man in Kensington.

The incident happened at 3001 N Front Street on July 20, 2022, at approximately 3:24 pm.

According to police, a 75-year-old man and a witness were parked in a 2022 White KIA Sportage when two men approached them.

The suspects entered the KIA through the rear seats, then waved a gun and hit the man in the face, police say.

Police say the victim and the witness exited the car, and the suspects drove off and were last seen north on Front Street.

Police urge the public to contact the East Detective Division 215-686-3243/3244 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.