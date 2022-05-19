Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on Sunday.

Police say 74-year-old Luzerne McAllister was last seen at his home on the 400 block of E. Gorgas Lane at 8:30 pm. He may be in the area of Chew/Chelten, and he also frequents the Veteran’s Post located on the 2000 block of 33rd Street.

McAllister was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3153 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of McAllister.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc