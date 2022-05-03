Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 2, 2022.

Police say 72-year-old John Williams was last seen on the 200 block of East Howell Street around 11:00 am. According to police, he likes to frequent the northeast Philadelphia area.

Williams was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detectives Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Williams.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

