Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen Sunday.

Police say 7-year-old Abdul Majid Cooper was last seen by his grandfather around 3:30 pm. Cooper resides on the 3400 block of J Street, police say.

Cooper has gone missing previously, police say, and was located at the playground on 31st and Berks Street.

According to police, he often frequents the area around N. 21st Street, Cecil B. Moore Avenue, and 1300 West Somerset Street.

Cooper was last seen wearing a black shirt with a Spiderman logo and black pants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Cooper.

