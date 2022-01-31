Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered man last seen in the Fairhill neighborhood.

Police say 69-year-old Julio Pacheco, who is not from Philadelphia, was last seen on January 29, 2022, around 4:35 pm. His daughter was the last to see him in the 200 block of West Birch Street, walking northbound on 3rd street.

Pacheco was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black thermal shirt, navy blue pants, a baseball hat, and a tapper hat on top, police say.

Police urge the public to contact East Detectives at 215-686-3243 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Pacheco.