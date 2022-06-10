Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a missing man last seen on June 8, 2022.

Police say 67-year-old Michael Moore was last seen on the 5000 block of Old York Road around 11:00 am.

Moore was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue polo shirt, and black pants, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detectives Division at 215-686-3353 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Moore.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

