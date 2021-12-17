Philadelphia (WPHL)– The search is on for whoever fatally shot a man in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Brown Street just before 7 pm Thursday.

According to police, a 67-year-old man was shot once in his chest. Police took him to Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:11 pm.

READ MORE: Man shot 6 times while sitting in his car near Drexel University

Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing; we will keep you updated.

READ MORE: A 67-year-old man shot in the buttocks in West Philly