Philadelphia (WPHL)– The search is on for whoever fatally shot a man in Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood.
The incident happened on the 3800 block of Brown Street just before 7 pm Thursday.
According to police, a 67-year-old man was shot once in his chest. Police took him to Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:11 pm.
Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.
The investigation is ongoing; we will keep you updated.
