A new study shows that many adults are ditching the tradition of making new year’s resolutions.

According to a survey of 2000 adults published on Studyfinds, adults, and millennials, in particular, are done making resolutions.

This comes because many adults feel that the resolutions don’t work long-term and often just leads them to give up and wait to try again next year.

Over half of the survey participants admitted to giving up on their goals by March, with only a mere 5% sticking to them for the full year.

For those still interested in making resolutions or setting goals for the new year, experts recommend small goals instead of drastic ones for a better success rate.