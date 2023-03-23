Philadelphia Police need your help identifying the two suspects who attacked and robbed a 62-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

Police say the incident occurred last week on March 12th at 10:12 p.m.

The 62-year-old victim was walking on 12th Street and Girard Avenue when two males approached him from behind and attacked him.

The 1st suspect who is a light skinned male with a mustache, wearing a white colored hooded jacket, dark hoodie, dark pants, and red white, and black sneakers, punched the victim with such force that it caused the victim to hit his head on a nearby wall and lose consciousness.

The 2nd suspect who is a light skinned male with a mustache was seen wearing a yellow colored hooded jacket, gray pants, and tan boots.

Both suspects stole money and the victims cell phone and then fled the area.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is being treated for multiple face fractures and a brain bleed. He is currently listed in critical condition.

If you have any information about the suspects, call Philadelphia Police at 215.686.TIPS (8477)