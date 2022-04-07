Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia on March 18th, 2022.

The incident happened on the 2500 block of South Shields Street shortly after 7:00 am.

According to police, Three male suspects ran southbound down the block, firing at a fourth male. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a newer model Toyota Prius.

No injuries were reported, but police say several unattended vehicles were struck by gunfire. Police say there were 61 gunshots fired in all.

The ages of the suspects are unknown at this time.

READ MORE: A couple robbed $134,000 worth of jewelry

Police urge the public to contact the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183/3184 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

