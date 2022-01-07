Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal accident that left a man dead in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2500 block of North Broad Street around 3:30 pm.

According to police, as a 60-year-old man was crossing the street trying to avoid a vehicle traveling northbound on the left lane, a Dodge Dart in the right lane struck him. Police say the driver of the Dodge Dart stayed on the scene for medics and police.

Medics took the man who had just been struck to Temple University Hospital and pronounced him dead at 3:50 pm, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time.