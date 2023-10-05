Six men are fighting for their lives in the hospital after suffering the aftermath of a generator explosion that occurred in Manayunk on Wednesday evening.

According to police, a 911 call was placed at 5:12 P.M. alerting law enforcement of a fire at an office trailer on 5000 Flat Rock Road.

When police arrived they discovered that the generator next to the trailer had exploded and critically injured six males.

All of the males ages, 22, 27, 30, 32, and 47 were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire marshall was on scene and the cause of the explosion has not been announced.