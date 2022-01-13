Burlington County, NJ (WPHL)- A fifth person has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male and wounding his father in a Walmart Parking in October, said the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tarik Jenkins, 25, of Pemberton Township, was arrested Tuesday in Edgewater Park in connection to the October 2021 murder of Albert Williams of Hammonton, New Jersey, police say. He was charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses, according to police.

Jenkins is being held at the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance as the investigating is continuing, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.

On October 7, 2021, just after 10 pm, Burlington Township police responded to a report of shots fired in a parking lot of a Walmart on Route 541 in Burlington Township.

According to police, upon arrival, they found 44-year-old Dion E. Williams Sr., and his son 17-year-old Williams suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say Williams was struck in the chest and was in extreme critical condition.

Williams was rushed to Cooper University Hospital and was pronounced dead by medics, police say. His father was treated and released.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects and victims agreed to meet at the Walmart parking lot, police say. At the meet-up, an argument started, followed by gunfire.

Kayhree Simmons and Jayviyohn J. Earley, both 19-year-old, were charged with first-degree murder and related offenses, police say. Simmons and Earley are being held in the Burlington County Jail.

Kweli L. McCants, 20, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Hindering, while 19-year-old Azza Kamnaksh was charged with Hindering and Obstruction, police say. McCants and Kamnaksh were not detained.