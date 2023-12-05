PETA or the “People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals” is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading the arrest of the person who abandoned three puppies in Pittsgrove, NJ.

On November 29, an NJ resident was passing through the area of Gershal and Eppinger Avenues when she heard the puppies crying outside in the freezing cold. She was able to trap them and take them to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter. One puppy was dead upon arrival, and the other two were emaciated, dehydrated, and cold, since they had been outside in less than 20 degree weather conditions.

The surviving puppies, named Wanda and Cosmo, by the shelter, are estimated to be about 10 weeks old.

“Someone dumped these puppies in the woods, one died, and the others were left to freeze or starve to death,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are more animals in this person’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward.”

At this point no leads or suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about these puppies or who abandoned them should contact the New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Barracks at 856-451-0100.