Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed two Wawa’s at gunpoint.

The first incident happened on September 8, 2022 at 4506 Castor Avenue around 11:00 pm.

According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 50s entered the store with a handgun and demanded money. Once the employees at the store gave him $250, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

Three days later, police say the same armed suspect robbed a Wawa at 7001 Roosevelt Blvd around 5:00 am. The suspect fled the scene after taking $200 from the cash registers.

Wawa is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for these robberies.

Police urge the public to contact the Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153/3154 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.