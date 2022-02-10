WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Philadelphia woman who was reported missing last month after her 77-year-old roommate was killed in their home has been found dead at Delaware Technical Community College in Stanton, police said.

The News Journal of Delaware reports that according to Philadelphia police and Delaware State Police, Kim Ezell, 59, was found dead in a pickup truck behind the school on Monday. She had last been seen on Jan. 5, the same day her roommate was killed.

Philadelphia police said detectives were called to a location in north Philadelphia after Ezell’s daughter found her mother’s roommate shot to death. The daughter told several news outlets she hadn’t heard from her mother and went to the home to investigate.

About a week after the shooting, police arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with murder, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary and “related offenses.”

In the weeks following the roommate’s death, Ezell’s children pleaded for help finding their mother. On Monday, Delaware State Police announced they were conducting a “criminal investigation” at Delaware Technical Community College’s Stanton campus.

A state police spokesman confirmed Wednesday that the body was Ezell, did not say how the woman died or whether her death is related to her roommate’s.