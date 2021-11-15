Philadelphia (WPHL) – On Sunday at 4:30 p.m. police say a 58-year-old man was shot twice after breaking into a Philadelphia home.

According to police, the intruder broke into a Logan section home threw the back window and was shot in his right shoulder and thigh by someone inside the home. The incident took place on the 4600 block of Newhall Street.

The intruder was taken to Temple hospital in stable condition where he is being held as a prisoner.

No other injures were reported.

