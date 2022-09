Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting a man in the city’s Frankford section.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of Bridge Street around 8:15 pm Monday.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was shot once in the chest by an unknown shooter. He was transported by medics to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.