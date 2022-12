Philadelphia Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Kensington.

Police responded to the 3200 block of G street at 5:00 a.m. and found a a 55-year-old black man stabbed in the left thing and neck.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died at 5:33 a.m.

According to police, no weapon has been recovered, and no arrest has been made.

If you have any information regarding this case, police are urging you to call 215.686.8477 or 911.

