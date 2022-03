Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police investigate a woman’s death after her body was found in the Delaware River Thursday.

The incident happened at South Christopher Columbus Blvd and Washington Avenue around 5:19 pm.

According to police, the Police Marine Unit found a 52-year-old woman in the river while they were passing by. Police say medics pronounced the woman dead at 5:43 pm.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.