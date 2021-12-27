Philadelphia (WPHL)- According to police, a man was stabbed twice near West Fairmount Park on Christmas day.

The stabbing happened on Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Black Road shortly after 8:00 am.

Police say a 50-year-old man was stabbed in the buttocks twice. Medics transported the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition, according to police.

Arrests have been made, and police say a weapon has been recovered.

Meanwhile, at the intersection of 60th Street and Spruce Street, a 48-year-old man was stabbed two times in the shoulder, police say.

According to police, the incident happened around 1:48 pm Saturday. Medics transported the man to Presbyterian, where he was placed in stable condition, police say.

At this time, no arrests have been made.