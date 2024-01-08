A 5-year-old girl and her mother are being questioned by police after the child arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the child shot herself with an unattended gun inside a home in Kensington.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 5:14 p.m. inside a home on 3400 Joyce Street.

The child was brought to a St Christophers Hospital by her mother. The child was suffering from two gunshot wounds to the right leg, but is currently in stable condition and is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made and the weapon has not been recovered.