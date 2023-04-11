Philadelphia Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 5-year-old girl and a 37-year-old old woman stabbed and in critical condition in the hospital.

The stabbing occurred at 7:34 p.m. on Monday inside a home on the 1800 block of North 20th Street.

Police say both victims were found inside the first floor living room, and were immediately taken to local area hospitals where they are listed in critical condition.

So far no arrest has been made and police have not recovered the weapon that was used.

If you have any information, call police immediately at 911 or 215.686.TIPS (8477).

Tips can be made anonymously.