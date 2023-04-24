A 5-year-old boy is recovering the hospital after getting shot on the porch of an Olney home.

Police say at 9:20 a.m. this morning, the 5-year-old Hispanic boy was standing on the porch of a home on 200 West Fisher Avenue, when he was shot in the hip.

The boy is currently recovering at St. Christophers Hospital in stable condition.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Philadelphia Police officials are set to hold a press conference this afternoon with more details about this shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.