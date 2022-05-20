Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in North Philadelphia after a child was shot inside his home Thursday.

The incident happened on the 2400 block of North 5th Street around 7:39 pm.

According to police, a 5-year-old boy was shot once in the right arm. He was taken in a private vehicle to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Once doctors placed him in stable condition, he was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital, police say.

Police say they found a semi-automatic handgun inside the home.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy critically injured, struck by woman driver in West Philadelphia

The investigation is ongoing as they continue to determine what led to the shooting.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc