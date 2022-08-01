Philadelphia (WPHL)- A child is fighting for his life after police found the boy lying on the ground after falling out a window in the city’s Fishtown section.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Girard Avenue around 4:48 pm Saturday.

Officers responded to a call of a person screaming; when they arrived at the scene, they found a 5-year-old boy lying on the ground, bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The child was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics and then airlifted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital

Police say he is in critical condition with several facial fractures. The Special Victims Unit say the child fell from a apartment building window.

No charges are pending at this time.