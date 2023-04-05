A 5-year-old child is currently in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a gun.

Police say the 5-year-old boy found his mom’s gun inside a drawer and accidentally shot himself in the left leg while playing with it.

The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition and is expected to be ok.

Police say the boy’s mother, grandmother, 13-year-old sibling, 1-year-old sibling, and a sibling’s friend were inside the 3100 block of North Patton Street home during the shooting.

At this point police cannot answer whether the mother had a license to carry, but say all adults will be questioned.

This is a developing story and will be updated.