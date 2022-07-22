Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help locating five teens who are wanted for home robberies across the city.

The incidents happened on July 13th, 2022, in the 2900 block of Gilham Street, 3100 block of Unruh Avenue, and 3200 block of Magee Avenue between 2:30 – 4:00 am.

According to police, five teen boys entered multiple occupied homes through the front window and stole various items. In one of the homes, the suspects stole car keys and used the vehicle to flee the scene.

They were last seen heading westbound on the 2900 block of Gilham Street, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Northeast Detective Division 215-686-3153/3154 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.