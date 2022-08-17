Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested two men Tuesday after they shot five people in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 300 block of North 57th Street around 6:53 pm.

According to police, two men in a white SUV fired over 80 gunshots at a group of people striking five people.

A 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were shot once in the head, police say. Police transported both victims to Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors listed them in extremely critical condition.

Police say a 22-year-old was shot in his left hand. He was taken to Presbyterian hospital and placed in stable condition.

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old boy, was grazed in the neck. Police say the fifth victim is a 25-year-old grazed in the left shoulder. Both men arrived at Presbyterian Hospital and were placed in stable condition.

The suspects crashed the vehicle they were operating at Haverford Avenue and Farson Street, police say. Both men then fled the car and ran in different directions.

Police say one of the suspects ran into a home on the 500 block of Haverford. He was found hiding in the basement by police and was taken into custody.

Police found the second suspect hiding under a trailer on 50th Street and Haverford Avenue. He was taken into custody.

According to authorities, multiple rifles and handguns were found inside the white SUV.