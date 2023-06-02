With 90 degree weather and summertime just around the corner, Rita’s Italian Ice is bringing back its fan favorite 5-Layer Gelatis.

Available now though July 9, the 5-Layer Gelati is a delicious combination of Rita’s famous Italian Ice and an extra layer of creamy Frozen Custard in the middle.

The limited promo also includes a new Gelati option called ‘Rita’s 4th of Gelati’, which is a 5-Layer Gelati made with red and blue Italian Ices and vanilla Frozen Custard to enjoy on or around Memorial Day and 4th of July.

“5-Layer Gelati was first introduced a few years ago as a fun way to plus-up Rita’s beloved Gelati, and has proven to be a favorite as guests highly anticipate its return each year,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Sr. Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice. “We’re enthusiastic about bringing back 5-Layer Gelati, and its return is special as it continues to showcase Rita’s as a leader in frozen treats and as a brand that values innovative ideas that come from our franchise system.”

And if you need another reason to go try the 5-Layer Gelati, during the month of June all Rita’s mobile app users who purchase a 5-Layer Gelati will receive two loyalty credits per visit, instead of just one. After seven visits, Rita’s loyalty members earn a free small Italian Ice, frozen custard or gelati reward.

