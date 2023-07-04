A mass shooting in Philadelphia has claimed the life of 5 adults and injured two children on Monday night.

It all started at 8:30 p.m. on July 3 when a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire at random, near the area of 56th and Chester Avenue.

After witnesses called 911 and flagged down nearby officers, police found gunshot victims and began providing aid. As they were attending to the injured victims, officers heard more gunshots and began chasing the suspect as he continued to fire.

According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, police caught the suspect and he was arrested in an alley after surrendering.

He had a bulletproof vest, an “AR-type rifle,” multiple magazines, a handgun and a police scanner, said Outlaw.

The gunman was later identified as a 40-year-old man, but police have not released his name. Police also say that a second person was taken into custody for potentially shooting at the suspect, but no connection has been found yet.

Throughout the eight block area of the shooting, police found dozens of shell casings and are working to identify witnesses, find cameras, and figure out why the shooting happened, revealed Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Police say all the victims were male and their estimated ages range between 16-59 years old.

The two injured boys are ages 2 and 13. They are currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition.

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney posted a tweet, saying “My sincere thanks to PhillyPolice for their brave response and successful apprehension of a suspect. This devasting violence must stop.”

According to a database maintained by The Associated Press, USA Today, and Northeastern University, this shooting marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, which is the highest on record by this point in the year.

Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President. Jerry Jordan, released a statement saying, “Again and again, the devastation wrought by the scourge of gun violence continues to rip families apart and leave communities shattered. My heart breaks for the four individuals whose lives were stolen from them in the mass shooting in Kingsessing this evening, and for their families and loved ones whose lives will never be the same. And I am so sorry for the four individuals wounded in this deadly mass shooting. Their lives, too, will be forever impacted by this devastating tragedy.”, Jordan said.

“The impact of tonight’s mass shooting is immeasurable. My deep condolences are too frequent and wholly insufficient. Tonight, I am holding all impacted by this horror in my heart. This level of profound loss is too much to bear, and it cannot go on. In this moment of deep sadness, our union remains committed to the fight for meaningful action to end the crisis of gun violence. “, he continued

Police are still investigating the connection between the victims and the shooter, “At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.

If you have any information about the suspects or the victims, call 911.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.