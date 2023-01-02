An early morning explosion on New Year’s Day leaves 5 injured, and 2 homes completely destroyed.

The explosion occurred around 2:34 a.m. on January 1st, 2023.

Philadelphia Police and Fire departments started receiving reports about an explosion on the 3500 block of Miller Street in Port Richmond.

Upon arrival, Police and Fire departments found two collapsed rowhomes and several others with damages.

Five residents were injured and were all taken to Temple University and Jefferson Torresdale hospitals in varying conditions.

Assistant Fire Chief Charles Walker told PHL17’s Brejamin Perkins, “Crews had to physically dig out one individual from the debris”.

Sources say, a gas leak might be to blame but no official cause has been confirmed.

The bomb squad and the East Detectives Division is investigating the explosion.

This story is developing and will be updated.