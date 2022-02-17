GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Five people have been charged with 91 felonies related to more than 60 illegal gun purchases, Delaware’s attorney general announced Wednesday.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said two guns were linked to two deaths in Delaware and others have been recovered in search warrants executed as far away as New York, but most are unaccounted for, news outlets reported. One defendant is being held, but the rest were released on an unsecured bond, according to the attorney general’s office.

“This is a close-up, tragic look at the damage that straw purchases do and the support that law enforcement needs in order to keep guns out of criminals’ hands,” Jennings said.

Jennings voiced support for a permit-to-purchase law that would require anyone in Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training and obtain permission from the state. A bill that would impose such requirements passed the Senate last year but is stalled in the House.

“We need to be able to have a database that other states around us have to get at these straw purchases in a much more concerted, effective way,” Jennings said.