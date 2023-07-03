4th of July is less than one week away and if you’re planning to spend the holiday in the Philadelphia area, check out this guide for all the fireworks and fun events happening in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County.
Fireworks in Philadelphia
Wawa Welcome America fireworks show: July 4
- Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.
- Free concert with Demi Lovato and Ludacris
- Location: Ben Franklin Parkway
- More information, here.
Battleship New Jersey Fireworks from the battleship: July 4
- 7-10 p.m.
- More information, here.
Freedom Fest Firework & Food Truck Festival: July 4
- Fireworks start at dusk
- Location: Linden and Delaware Avenues
- More information, here.
Rivers Casino Party on the Pier: July 2
- Starting at 9 p.m.
- Location: 1001 N. Delaware Ave
- More information, here.
Where to watch the fireworks in Philly:
- Benjamin Franklin Parkway
- Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill
- Schuylkill Banks
- Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk
- Kelly Drive
- Paine’s Park
- Sister Cities Park
- Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
- Belmont Plateau
- Girard Avenue Bridge
- Drexel Park
Bucks County Fireworks
2023 Annual 2023 Tri-Municipal Parade: July 4
- Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Town Center Shopping Center- 426 Town Center
- More information, here.
Fonthill Castle 4th of July: July 4
- 12:15 p.m. – 4p.m.
- Tickets: $5 Adults, $1 Youth (ages 6-17), Free for children 5 and under
- More information and full events schedule, here.
Parx Racing Independence Day Celebration: July 4
- 12:40 p.m. -6 p.m.
- Location: 3001 Street Road
- More information, here.
Peddlers Village BBQ: July 4
- 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Location: 2400 Street Road
- More information and full food menu, here.
Sesame Place “C is for Celebrate’ fireworks show: July 4
- Fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Prices start at $42.99
- More information, here.
Southampton Day fair: July 4
- Fireworks start at 9:35pm
- $3.00 General Admission fee per person. Children under 3 are free
- Parking: Behind Klinger Middle School
- More information, here.
Tabora Farms celebration: July 4
- 7 a.m. -7 p.m.
- Location: Tabora Farms- 1104 Upper Stump Rd
- More information, here.
Quakertown Community Day: July 4
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Memorial Park- 600 W Mill St, Quakertown, PA 18951
- More information, here.
Quakertown Celebration Kayak Tour: July 4
- Location: Lake Nockamixon State Park
- Price: $69.95
- Ages 10+
- More information and tickets, here.
Washington Crossing Living History Day: July 4
- Readings of the Declaration of Independence at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.
- Tickets: $8 for age 12 and over, $4 for children ages 5-11, free for under 5, active duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park.
- Families with up to two adults and two children can purchase a single Family ticket for $20.
- More information, here.
Chester County Fireworks and Events
Downingtown Good Neighbor Day: July 4
- Annual 5K, 10K, or 15K Run for Life Relay
- Run/ Walk starts at 8 a.m.
- More information, here.
Pottstown GoFourth!: July 4
- Parade starts at 10:15 a.m.
- Street fest 11:30 a.m. -4 p.m.
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- More information, here.
Tredyffrin Township: July 4
- Fireworks start at dusk
- Location: Wilson Farms Park- 500 Lee Rd
- More information, here.
Delaware County Fireworks and Events
Aston Township: July 4
- Fireworks start at dusk (9:15 p.m.)
- Location: Sun Valley High School- 2881 Pancoast Ave
- More information, here.
Clifton Heights: July 4
- Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
- Location: Clifton Heights Athletic Field- 217 N Springfield Rd
- More information, here.
Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation: July 4
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with last admission at 3 p.m.
- $12 Adults, $8 Children, Seniors 65+, $5 Members
- More information, here.
Rosemont July 4th parade: July 4
- Parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Rosemont Business Campus- 919 Conestoga Rd
- More information, here.
Glenolden 4th of July parade: July 4
- Parade starts at 10:30
- Location: Wells Fargo Bank – 6 N Macdade Blvd
- More information, here.
Marple Newtown 4th of July parade: July 4
- Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Location: St. Albans Circle
- More information, here.
Media 4th of July Celebration: July 4
- 10 a.m. -12 p.m.
- Location: Barrall Community Park – E State Street
- More information, here.
Thornbury Parade: July 4
- Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- More information, here.
Montgomery County Fireworks and Events
Norristown Parade: July 4
- Parade starts at 10 a.m.
- Concert at 3 pm,
- Fireworks start at 10 p.m.
- More information, here.
27th All- American Fireworks Celebration: July 4
- Fireworks start at dusk
- Location: Eagleville Park- 100 Parklane Drive
- More information, here.