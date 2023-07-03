4th of July is less than one week away and if you’re planning to spend the holiday in the Philadelphia area, check out this guide for all the fireworks and fun events happening in Philadelphia, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County.

Fireworks in Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America fireworks show: July 4

Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Free concert with Demi Lovato and Ludacris

Location: Ben Franklin Parkway

More information, here.

Battleship New Jersey Fireworks from the battleship: July 4

7-10 p.m.

More information, here.

Freedom Fest Firework & Food Truck Festival: July 4

Fireworks start at dusk

Location: Linden and Delaware Avenues

More information, here.

Rivers Casino Party on the Pier: July 2

Starting at 9 p.m.

Location: 1001 N. Delaware Ave

More information, here.

Where to watch the fireworks in Philly:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill

Schuylkill Banks

Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk

Kelly Drive

Paine’s Park

Sister Cities Park

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

Belmont Plateau

Girard Avenue Bridge

Drexel Park

Bucks County Fireworks

2023 Annual 2023 Tri-Municipal Parade: July 4

Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Town Center Shopping Center- 426 Town Center

More information, here.

Fonthill Castle 4th of July: July 4

12:15 p.m. – 4p.m.

Tickets: $5 Adults, $1 Youth (ages 6-17), Free for children 5 and under

More information and full events schedule, here.

Parx Racing Independence Day Celebration: July 4

12:40 p.m. -6 p.m.

Location: 3001 Street Road

More information, here.

Peddlers Village BBQ: July 4

12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Location: 2400 Street Road

More information and full food menu, here.

Sesame Place “C is for Celebrate’ fireworks show: July 4

Fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Prices start at $42.99

More information, here.

Southampton Day fair: July 4

Fireworks start at 9:35pm

$3.00 General Admission fee per person. Children under 3 are free

Parking: Behind Klinger Middle School

More information, here.

Tabora Farms celebration: July 4

7 a.m. -7 p.m.

Location: Tabora Farms- 1104 Upper Stump Rd

More information, here.

Quakertown Community Day: July 4

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Memorial Park- 600 W Mill St, Quakertown, PA 18951

More information, here.

Quakertown Celebration Kayak Tour: July 4

Location: Lake Nockamixon State Park

Price: $69.95

Ages 10+

More information and tickets, here.

Washington Crossing Living History Day: July 4

Readings of the Declaration of Independence at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m.

Tickets: $8 for age 12 and over, $4 for children ages 5-11, free for under 5, active duty military, and members of the Friends of Washington Crossing Park.

Families with up to two adults and two children can purchase a single Family ticket for $20.

More information, here.

Chester County Fireworks and Events

Downingtown Good Neighbor Day: July 4

Annual 5K, 10K, or 15K Run for Life Relay

Run/ Walk starts at 8 a.m.

More information, here.

Pottstown GoFourth!: July 4

Parade starts at 10:15 a.m.

Street fest 11:30 a.m. -4 p.m.

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

More information, here.

Tredyffrin Township: July 4

Fireworks start at dusk

Location: Wilson Farms Park- 500 Lee Rd

More information, here.

Delaware County Fireworks and Events

Aston Township: July 4

Fireworks start at dusk (9:15 p.m.)

Location: Sun Valley High School- 2881 Pancoast Ave

More information, here.

Clifton Heights: July 4

Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Clifton Heights Athletic Field- 217 N Springfield Rd

More information, here.

Colonial Pennsylvania Plantation: July 4

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with last admission at 3 p.m.

$12 Adults, $8 Children, Seniors 65+, $5 Members

More information, here.

Rosemont July 4th parade: July 4

Parade starts at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Rosemont Business Campus- 919 Conestoga Rd

More information, here.

Glenolden 4th of July parade: July 4

Parade starts at 10:30

Location: Wells Fargo Bank – 6 N Macdade Blvd

More information, here.

Marple Newtown 4th of July parade: July 4

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Location: St. Albans Circle

More information, here.

Media 4th of July Celebration: July 4

10 a.m. -12 p.m.

Location: Barrall Community Park – E State Street

More information, here.

Thornbury Parade: July 4

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

More information, here.

Montgomery County Fireworks and Events

Norristown Parade: July 4

Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Concert at 3 pm,

Fireworks start at 10 p.m.

More information, here.

27th All- American Fireworks Celebration: July 4

Fireworks start at dusk

Location: Eagleville Park- 100 Parklane Drive

More information, here.