Independence day is less than one week away and if you’re planning to spend the holiday weekend or holiday down the shore, check out this guide for all the fireworks and fun events happening in the shore town of your choosing:

New Jersey

Atlantic City:

North Beach June 30 at 9:30pm

Renault Winery and Resort: Independence Country Music Festival and firework show July 1-2: Fireworks starting at 9pm on July 2

Tropicana and Steel Pier fireworks July 4 starting at 10pm



Avalon:

Fireworks at Avalon beach July 4 at 8:45pm



Margate:

Firework extravaganza at Huntington Ave July 4 at 9pm



Ocean City:

Fireworks at 9th Street Beach July 4 at 9pm



Stone Harbor:

Fireworks at any beachfront July 4 at 9pm



Sea Isle:

Fireworks at 50th Street Beach July 4 at 9:15pm



Cape May:

Fireworks at Congress Hall July 4 at 9:30pm



Wildwood:

Fireworks at Pine Avenue July 4 at 10pm



Delaware

Rehoboth Beach:

Rehoboth Beach Fireworks near Philadelphia and Hickman Streets July 2 at 9:30pm



Lewes Beach:

Harbor of Refuge Fireworks July 4 starting at dusk



Dewey Beach:

Rehoboth Bay Fireworks July 4 at 9pm



Bethany Beach:

NO Fireworks due to beach replenishment