Independence day is less than one week away and if you’re planning to spend the holiday weekend or holiday down the shore, check out this guide for all the fireworks and fun events happening in the shore town of your choosing:

New Jersey

Atlantic City:

  • North Beach
    • June 30 at 9:30pm
  • Renault Winery and Resort: Independence Country Music Festival and firework show
    • July 1-2: Fireworks starting at 9pm on July 2
  • Tropicana and Steel Pier fireworks
    • July 4 starting at 10pm

Avalon:

  • Fireworks at Avalon beach
    • July 4 at 8:45pm

Margate:

  • Firework extravaganza at Huntington Ave
    • July 4 at 9pm

Ocean City:

  • Fireworks at 9th Street Beach
    • July 4 at 9pm

Stone Harbor:

  • Fireworks at any beachfront
    • July 4 at 9pm

Sea Isle:

  • Fireworks at 50th Street Beach
    • July 4 at 9:15pm

Cape May:

  • Fireworks at Congress Hall
    • July 4 at 9:30pm

Wildwood:

  • Fireworks at Pine Avenue
    • July 4 at 10pm

Delaware

Rehoboth Beach:

  • Rehoboth Beach Fireworks near Philadelphia and Hickman Streets
    • July 2 at 9:30pm

Lewes Beach:

  • Harbor of Refuge Fireworks
    • July 4 starting at dusk

Dewey Beach:

  • Rehoboth Bay Fireworks
    • July 4 at 9pm

Bethany Beach:

  • NO Fireworks due to beach replenishment