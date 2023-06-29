Independence day is less than one week away and if you’re planning to spend the holiday weekend or holiday down the shore, check out this guide for all the fireworks and fun events happening in the shore town of your choosing:
New Jersey
Atlantic City:
- North Beach
- June 30 at 9:30pm
- Renault Winery and Resort: Independence Country Music Festival and firework show
- July 1-2: Fireworks starting at 9pm on July 2
- Tropicana and Steel Pier fireworks
- July 4 starting at 10pm
Avalon:
- Fireworks at Avalon beach
- July 4 at 8:45pm
Margate:
- Firework extravaganza at Huntington Ave
- July 4 at 9pm
Ocean City:
- Fireworks at 9th Street Beach
- July 4 at 9pm
Stone Harbor:
- Fireworks at any beachfront
- July 4 at 9pm
Sea Isle:
- Fireworks at 50th Street Beach
- July 4 at 9:15pm
Cape May:
- Fireworks at Congress Hall
- July 4 at 9:30pm
Wildwood:
- Fireworks at Pine Avenue
- July 4 at 10pm
Delaware
Rehoboth Beach:
- Rehoboth Beach Fireworks near Philadelphia and Hickman Streets
- July 2 at 9:30pm
Lewes Beach:
- Harbor of Refuge Fireworks
- July 4 starting at dusk
Dewey Beach:
- Rehoboth Bay Fireworks
- July 4 at 9pm
Bethany Beach:
- NO Fireworks due to beach replenishment