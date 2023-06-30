4th of July is almost here and with that comes lots of fireworks.

If you’re planning to light fireworks or go to a party where fireworks will be lit, here are some important safety tips to remember:

Children should never handle fireworks.

Do not mix fireworks with alcohol.

Follow all local laws.

Purchase your fireworks from reliable, licensed sources.

Always keep a water source nearby in case anything goes wrong.

Read all directions, cautions, labels and warnings on each individual firework item to understand the product performance and hazards associated with it.

Light fireworks on a hard, flat and level surface to ensure the stability of the items. If needed, bury or brace the item.

Always light your fireworks in a clear, open area away from buildings, vehicles and shrubbery. A minimum clear radius of 30 feet for fountains and other ground based items and 140 feet for any aerial product is recommended.

Never attempt to relight, alter or fix any “dud” firework item.

Never aim, point, or throw any fireworks at another person or at any property.

Lastly, remember to use common sense.

This morning, Dan Peart, Director of Government Affairs at Phantom Fireworks joined us on the show to talk about firework safety tips and to show some of this year’s top selling items.

You can find more information and buy fireworks, here.

Watch the full video above.