The Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit is investigating the abduction of a 48-year-old man in Crescentville.

Police say 48-year-old Wey Um was walking home from the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue when a black SUV pulled up next to him.

Three unknown males jumped out the vehicle, pointed a gun, and forced the Mr. Um inside.

Police have now identified a person of interest in the investigation.

The suspect who police say was potentially involved in abducting Mr. Um, also robbed a victim on the 5900 block of Oxford Avenue on March 6th.

According to police, there has been no contact with Mr. Um or the offenders since his abduction.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, call the SVU at 215-685-3263 or 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated