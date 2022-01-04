Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left a man and woman injured Monday.

The shooting happened just before 9 pm in the 2500 block of North 17th Street.

Police say a 59-year-old man was shot in his stomach and back. Police took the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition, police say.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old woman was shot two times in her lower back, left arm, and left thigh, according to police. The woman was taken to Temple Hospital by police, where she was placed in stable condition by doctors, police say.

At this time, there have been no arrests made.