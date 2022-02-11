Nikila Smith has been missing since Sunday.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing woman last seen February 5, 2022.

Police say 43-year-old Nikila Smith was last seen by her brother around 7:00 pm. Police say Smith is from the 1200 block of West Dauphin Street.

It is unknown right now what Smith was last wearing, police say.

Police urge the public to contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Smith.